Cyprus President to pay official visit to Saudi Arabia

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades departs for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday, where he will pay an official visit on March 1st.

According to a press release from the Presidency, the President of the Republic will meet for talks with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Tuesday, March 1.

President Anastasiades will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Kasoulides, Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry Natasa Pilides, the Deputy Minister to the President Kyriakos Kousios, Deputy Government Spokesperson Niovi Parisinou and officials.

The talks will focus on developments in the Cyprus issue and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the situation in Ukraine, Cyprus-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations, energy issues and EU-Saudi Arabia relations.

The Crown Prince will then host a dinner in honor of the President of the Republic, who will return to Cyprus on the evening of the same day.

(CNA)