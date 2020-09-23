Cyprus President to have teleconferences with EPP and UNSG

Cyprus’ President Nikos Anastasiades will participate today at 18:30 hours local time in the deliberations of the Summit of the European People’s Party (EPP) which will take place via teleconference, in view of the European Council Summit.

In a written statement, Director of the President’s Press Office, Victoras Papadopoulos, states that President Anastasiades will brief the leaders of the states and parties participating in the EPP on the current developments in south-eastern Mediterranean placing an emphasis on the violations and illegal actions of Turkey in Cyprus’ EEZ.

He will also brief them on Turkish threats for settlement of the fenced off area of Turkish occupied Famagusta, and will present the positions of Cyprus regarding the current issues of concern to the EU.

Later on at 20:00 hours local time, the President of the Republic will have a teleconference with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the context of the 75th UN General Assembly, the press release adds.

