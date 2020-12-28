Cyprus President to get covid-19 vaccine live on TV on Monday

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will get vaccinated against Covid-19 live on television on Monday, hours only after the Mediterranean island started its inoculation process.

Orthodox Archbishop Chrysostomos will get vaccinated on Tuesday morning.

As part of a concerted drive across the European Union to curb the pandemic which has claimed the lives of more than 1.7 million people worldwide Cyprus began on Sunday its first vaccinations at elderly homes.

Pensioners at homes in the capital Nicosia and the towns of Larnaca and Limassol were the first to receive a shot of the two-dose vaccine, which arrived by air on Saturday.

Cyprus has reported 19,391 cases of the novel coronavirus, and 111 deaths.