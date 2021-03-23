News Local Cyprus President to attend 25 March celebrations in Athens

Cyprus President to attend 25 March celebrations in Athens

Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, will attend celebrations organised by the Hellenic Republic, in Athens, to commemorate 200 years since the 1821 Greek War of Independence.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency, the President will represent the Republic of Cyprus at the military parade that will take place on March 25, in the Greek capital, and will hold meetings with the Greek political leadership and foreign officials.

On March 24, President Anastasiades will have a private meeting with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at the Maximos Mansion. The two leaders will afterwards make statements to the media.

Later on he will meet with the President of the Hellenic Republic, Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou, at the Presidential Mansion.

In the afternoon the President will have a bilateral meeting with the New Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin, who will be in Athens as a guest of the Greek government to attend the celebrations.

Later on the President will attend, accompanied by his spouse Andri Anastasiades, an event organised at the National Gallery.

In the evening the President will attend and address an official dinner hosted, at the Presidential Mansion, by the President of the Hellenic Republic in honour of the heads of state invited to participate in the celebrations.

On March 25 the President will watch the military parade that will take place at Syntagma Square, after which Sakellaropoulou, Mitsotakis and the heads of state attending the celebrations, including President Anastasiades, will make brief statements.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleParents not satisfied with decision on Gymnasiums

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Parents not satisfied with decision on Gymnasiums

gavriella -
Organized parents are not at all satisfied with the decision of the Council of Ministers according to which students of Gymnasiums will not return...
Read more
Local

Health Minister: Relaxations with the object of avoiding setback

gavriella -
In a written statement, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou noted that despite the signs of stabilization seen in certain cases, a clearer picture of the...
Read more
Local

32-year-old arrested for body found in Athienou

gavriella -
The Police arrested a 32-year old for a case of premeditated murder, after founding the body of a woman in an open area of...
Read more
Local

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Elementary Schools and Lyceums

gavriella -
The Health Ministry released comparative results from the tests on COVID-19 conducted in schools, during the period 1 February to 20 March, noting that...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros