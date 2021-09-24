NewsLocalCyprus President to address UN General Assembly on Friday afternoon

Cyprus President to address UN General Assembly on Friday afternoon

President Nicos Anastasiades will address the 76th UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, at 4pm Cyprus time.

He will send the message that the time for an end to the division of Cyprus has come but the Turkish side must drop their unacceptable demand for a two-state solution.

He will also remind that UN resolutions on Cyprus, divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey, call for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federal system in a reunited island.

Moreover, the President is scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov right after his address.

He will later host a working luncheon for the five Permanent Representatives of the UN Security Council.

His next meeting will be with a delegation of  ExxonMobil and in the evening he will attend a dinner in his honour organized by overseas Cypriot and Greek organizations.

 

By Annie Charalambous
