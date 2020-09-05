News Local Cyprus President says Turkey's intention is to control whole Mediterranean area

Cyprus President says Turkey’s intention is to control whole Mediterranean area

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has denounced Turkey’s aggressiveness saying there is an intention to control the whole Mediterranean area.

Talking to AFP on Friday, the President also urged talks to resolve a row over maritime borders and gas drilling rights, warning spiralling Mediterranean tensions risked destabilising the region.

“There is an aggressiveness, with an intention to control the whole area…the situation is extremely volatile and worrisome,” he said.

Tensions are running high over Turkey’s maritime drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean which Cyprus, and its ally Greece, say violate their sovereignty.

On August 10 Ankara deployed the Oruc Reis research vessel and an escorting flotilla of warships to disputed waters between Cyprus and the Greek islands of Kastellorizo and Crete.

Anastasiades condemned Ankara for what he called “provocations” as well as “violations of international law” that invade Cyprus’s “own exclusive economic zone.”

Ankara was “putting the stability and the security of the whole region at risk,” he warned.

“Turkey’s continued illegal drilling operations … have led to the intense militarisation of our neighbourhood,” the Cypriot leader added in an interview at the presidential palace in Nicosia.

Turkey lays claim to about 40 percent of Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), claims which Nicosia rejects.

Instead, Anastasiades has proposed setting up an escrow account to bank a share of any future profits from exploiting the untapped, and potentially lucrative, offshore gas fields for Turkish Cypriots to use. But in return, Ankara must recognise Cyprus’ EEZ.

“We have done our utmost in order to safeguard and protect the rights of our co-patriots, so there is no excuse for Turkey,” he insisted.

Amid fears of an open conflict, Anastasiades stressed that if the United Nations and the international community took the necessary steps “we might avoid any further escalation”.

Both Greece and Turkey have staged naval drills in the area to assert their sovereign claims and the European Union on August 28 warned Ankara to pull back or face EU sanctions.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said Greek and Turkish leaders “agreed to enter into technical talks at NATO to establish mechanisms for military de-confliction”.

But Athens said Friday it had not agreed to such talks, prompting Ankara to accuse it of shunning dialogue.

The Cypriot president insisted his country did not want to see sanctions imposed on Turkey.

“It is not our aim, the sanctions. Our aim is to see that through a dialogue we can reach a settlement which would be absolutely compatible with what the international law is saying,” he said.

He urged Turkey to agree to either take the matter to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, or to international arbitration.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey occupied its northern third in response to a coup engineered by the military junta then ruling in Athens that sought to unite the island with Greece.

The breakaway part declared itself the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, but it is only recognised by Ankara. Decades of stop-start talks, mostly under UN auspices, have failed to achieve reconciliation.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus to get €479,070,000 through EU’s SURE programme
Next articleEU to reaffirm its support for Greek and Cypriot sovereignty at summit-Michel

Top Stories

World

Greece player tests positive for COVID-19

Annie Charalambous -
A player in Greece's national soccer team has tested positive for COVID-19 and will leave the squad who have been training in Slovenia, the country's...
Read more
Local

EU to reaffirm its support for Greek and Cypriot sovereignty at summit-Michel

Annie Charalambous -
European Union leaders will decide on a "carrot and stick" approach to Turkey when they meet on September 24-25, their chairman said on Friday,...
Read more
Local

Cyprus President says Turkey’s intention is to control whole Mediterranean area

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has denounced Turkey’s aggressiveness saying there is an intention to control the whole Mediterranean area. Talking to AFP on Friday, the...
Read more
Local

Cyprus to get €479,070,000 through EU’s SURE programme

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus has been included in the first group of 15 member states to receive €479,070,000 of funds through the programme Support to mitigate Unemployment...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine and hot, temperatures to rise to 42 C inland

Annie Charalambous -
Saturday will be mainly fine with an orange alert for extremely high temperatures which are set to rise to 42 C inland and 35...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

EU to reaffirm its support for Greek and Cypriot sovereignty at summit-Michel

Annie Charalambous -
European Union leaders will decide on a "carrot and stick" approach to Turkey when they meet on September 24-25, their chairman said on Friday,...
Read more
Local

Cyprus to get €479,070,000 through EU’s SURE programme

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus has been included in the first group of 15 member states to receive €479,070,000 of funds through the programme Support to mitigate Unemployment...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine and hot, temperatures to rise to 42 C inland

Annie Charalambous -
Saturday will be mainly fine with an orange alert for extremely high temperatures which are set to rise to 42 C inland and 35...
Read more
Local

€40,000 state grants to businesses within the walls of Nicosia

Maria Bitar -
Incentives, in the form of government grants, of the order of €700,000 will be offered to entrepreneurs who wish to operate or transfer their...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros