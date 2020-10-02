Cyprus President: Sanctions were never an end in themselves

His satisfaction with the Conclusions of the European Council expressed President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades in an interview from Brussels. The President said that the 27 leaders of the EU member-states unanimously decided that a precondition for the EU-Turkey partnership agreement is for Turkey to stop its illegal actions, philenews reported. Nicos Anastasiades noted that if Turkey responds positively, then there is the prospect of dialogue with the EU but also the resumption of a creative dialogue for an overall solution of the Cyprus problem. The President underlined that the sanctions were never an end in themselves. During the European Council meeting in Brussels, President Anastasiades informed the EU leaders about the situation prevailing in Cyprus due to the illegal actions of Turkey in the EEZ of the Republic of Cyprus and its threats to settle the fenced-off city of Varosha. Moreover, the EU leaders decided to impose sanctions on officials in Belarus and at the same time to warn Turkey.