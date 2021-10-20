Cyprus President reference in European Parliament’s Pandora Papers draft resolution

A draft resolution on the despicable Pandora Papers to be debated before the European Parliament on Thursday points the finger at a number of featured EU politicians – including Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

The draft, dated Monday October 18, is titled “Pandora Papers: implications for the efforts to combat money laundering, tax evasion and avoidance”.

And it calls on the Commission to review the data exposed and analyse whether further legislative action is appropriate at EU level.

Also, whether any enforcement proceedings are necessary as regards current legislation and to report back to Parliament.

Specifically, the draft “deplores, in particular, the fact that politicians such as Andrej Babiš, the Prime Minister of Czechia, and Nicos Anastasiades, the President of Cyprus, who both sit on the European Council, in addition to Wopke Hoekstra, the Dutch Minister of Finance, and also Ilham Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Milo Dakahovic, the President of Montenegro, and former Maltese Minister and former EU Commissioner John Dalli, have all been mentioned in the Pandora Papers with reported links with offshore dealings”.

Moreover, the resolution highlights the importance of safeguarding high standards of integrity, honesty and responsibility among public officials in the EU.