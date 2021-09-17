NewsLocalCyprus President participates at EUMED Summit in Athens

Cyprus President participates at EUMED Summit in Athens

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades delivers an address regarding corruption at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus January 28, 2021. Stavros Ioannides/PIO/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday participates at the EUMED Summit in Athens and then travels to New York for the UN General Assembly.

The Summit of the southern countries of the European Union, EUMED, will be held for the first time with the participation of Slovenia and Croatia and will be attended by the Heads of State or Government of the participating countries.

The summit agenda includes the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and efforts to bring about peace, security and stability, the situation in Syria, Lebanon, Libya and Tunisia.

As well as  migration, the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU’s Southern Neighborhood policy, digital transformation and the green economy, climate change, and other issues on the European agenda.

The Plenary Session will be followed by a working dinner during which the leaders will discuss the situation in Afghanistan and hybrid threats.

Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos also said that during the President will also brief his counterparts on the latest developments in the Cyprus issue.

On Thursday evening, the President attended a dinner with members of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners.

In New York, he will also have a meeting with the UN Secretary General.

By Annie Charalambous
