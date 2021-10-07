Cyprus President officially welcomes visiting Polish President

NewsLocalCyprus President officially welcomes visiting Polish President

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday morning officially welcomes his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

The two Presidents will have a private meeting that will be followed by extended talks between the delegations of the two countries.

The talks will lead to the signing of Memorandums of Understanding between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries on political consultation issues.

As well as between the Deputy Ministry of Research and the Chancellery of Poland for cooperation in the fields of cybersecurity and cyberspace.

Also, a Cooperation Program between the two governments on education, culture, sport and youth for the years 2021-2025.

In the evening, a formal dinner in honor of the Polish President and his wife will be hosted.

Earlier, Duda will visit UNFICYP Offices and then meet with members of the Polish community in Cyprus at the country’s Embassy in Nicosia.

On Friday, Duda will meet with the House President Annita Demetriou, Archbishop Chrysostomos and pay a visit to the Catholic Church of Agios Stavros.

Before his evening departure, he will visit Paphos where he will be presented with the golden key of the city by Mayor Phaedon Phaedonos and then visit the archeological site of the city.

 

By Annie Charalambous
