Cyprus President officially visits Madrid whose ties with Turkey are strong

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday starts his official visit to Madrid with talks first with the country’s monarch and then the prime minister.

But analysts say it is hard to influence the foreign policy of a country when economic and other interests are strong with another country.

Spain is a partner of Cyprus within the European Union but, on the other hand, it has excellent economic and friendly relations with Turkey.

The visit is days only before the EU is expected to take a stricter stand on Ankara because of its recent illegal settlement moves in Turkish-held Varosha.

The visit is at the invitation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with whom Anastasiades will examine issues pertaining to the European agenda.

Emphasis will be given to developments on the Cyprus problem and the Turkish provocations in Cyprus’ EEZ.

The irregular immigration issue as well as efforts to manage the pandemic, regional developments, Southern neighbourhood policy, and western Balkan issues are also on the agenda.

A joint statement will be issued at the end of the talks.

Anastasiades will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, health minister Michalis Hadjipantelas, government spokesman Marios Pelekanos and other officials.

Anastasiades and the delegation will return home on Thursday evening.