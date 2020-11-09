News Local Cyprus President meets with NGOs fighting corruption

Cyprus President meets with NGOs fighting corruption

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades who is meeting on Monday with representatives of civil society groups fighting anti-corruption has sent the message he is determined to fortify the country from sleaze.

After hearing their views on the issue the President is expected to announce several measures aiming to improve the government’s image in the wake of a public outcry over state corruption involving high ranking officials.

The President has also called on parliament to pass bills related to transparency in public life.

Last week, Anastasiades met a number of state officials to discuss ways of tackling corruption.

Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos had said the President expressed his determination and political will to protect, to the highest degree possible, the country from corruption.

The meeting was attended by newly-elected House Speaker, Adamos Adamou, Attorney General George Savvides and his deputy, Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis, Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides, new chairman of the Bar Association Christos Clerides, head of the anti-money laundering unit (MOKAS), and the internal audit commissioner.

The government has come under fire following an undercover Al Jazeera sting operation portraying the then House Speaker Demetris Syllouris and Opposition Akel MP Christakis Giovanis appearing ready to help a dodgy Chinese investor to secure Cypriot citizenship.

Both have since resigned and the government’s controversial citizenship by investment scheme was suspended the day after the shocking video was shown.

 

By Annie Charalambous
