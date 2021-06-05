NewsLocalCyprus President marks World Environment Day

Cyprus President marks World Environment Day

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades marked World Environmet Day on Saturday with a tweet saying his administration supports green growth in practice.

He also assured that the government’s care for the environment is “daily, persistent and continuous.”

At the same time, Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Minister Costas Kadis showcased the Cyprian Donkey Thistle (Onopordum cyprium) to mark the Day.

This was his way to stress the important role of all plants in maintaining a balance and preserving the country`s natural ecosystems.

This year`s World Environment Day is even more important as it marks the beginning of the UN decade on Ecosystem Restoration, the Ministry also said in a press release.

The Cyprian Donkey Thistle is endemic to Cyprus and is found widely across the island from 0 to 1,250 meters altitude.

A significant part of its population is located in protected areas of the Natura 2000 network and National Forest Parks or other state forest land with controlled activities, the press release added.

 

By Annie Charalambous
