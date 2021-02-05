News Local Cyprus President, Israeli PM discuss bilateral relations, regional issues, pandemic

Cyprus President, Israeli PM discuss bilateral relations, regional issues, pandemic

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu discussed bilateral relations, regional issues and efforts to deal with the pandemic, during a telephone communication they had on Friday.

According to a written statement issued by the Deputy Government Spokesman, Panayiotis Sentonas, President Anastasiades spoke on the phone, Friday noon, with Premier Netanyahu.

During their communication, President Anastasiades and Premier Netanyahu discussed, among others, Cyprus-Israel relations, regional issues, as well as the present situation in both countries in relation to efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

President Anastasiades and the Israeli Premier agreed to meet the soonest possible, the announcement concludes.

(CNA)

