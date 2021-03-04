News Local Cyprus President in talks with Germany's Merkel, EU's Borrell

Cyprus President in talks with Germany’s Merkel, EU’s Borrell

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday afternoon will take part in a teleconference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, hours only before European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell (photo) visits Nicosia.

Talks with both Merkel and Borrell are to focus on the UN-brokered informal five-plus-one summit on the Cyprus problem in April as well as on the EU-Turkish relations assessment by the Council later in March.

This is what Director of the Press Office of the President, Victoras Papadopoulos, has told CNA.

On Friday, Borrell will meet with President Anastasiades as well as Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides. During his Nicosia visit, he is to also meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Meanwhile, UNSG`s envoy Jane Holl Lute arrives in Cyprus on Sunday to be received on Monday by the President. She is due to also meet the Turkish Cypriot leader to prepare the informal summit in Geneva on April 27 to 29.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.

The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleThree police officers can now go back to duty after brutal beating of students in 2005
Next articleBritain’s Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says

Top Stories

Local

Organized beaches in turtles’s beaches

gavriella -
The Department of Fisheries and Marine Research accepts the establishment of organized beaches in two protected areas and breeding habitats of the loggerhead sea...
Read more
Local

First fines about barbecues in public areas

gavriella -
Members of the Police who are carrying out intensive checks to verify that people comply with the health decrees, fined the owner of an...
Read more
Education

Grammar School

gavriella -
At The Grammar School, we guide students according to global developments in areas such as technology, science and culture to prepare them for their...
Read more
Education

MED HIGH PRIVATE ENGLISH SCHOOL

gavriella -
MAKE THE RIGHT CHOICE  MED HIGH PRIVATE ENGLISH SCHOOL Med High was established in 1995 as a multicultural international school based in Larnaca, Cyprus. Following the...
Read more
Education

The English School, Pioneering Education

gavriella -
The English School, Pioneering Education 121 years of legacy What is The English School today? What does it stand for? What does it represent for the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Organized beaches in turtles’s beaches

gavriella -
The Department of Fisheries and Marine Research accepts the establishment of organized beaches in two protected areas and breeding habitats of the loggerhead sea...
Read more
Local

First fines about barbecues in public areas

gavriella -
Members of the Police who are carrying out intensive checks to verify that people comply with the health decrees, fined the owner of an...
Read more
Local

Three police officers can now go back to duty after brutal beating of students in 2005

Annie Charalambous -
Three police officers who were found guilty and forced to leave the Force after caught on tape beating up two students in Akropolis suburb...
Read more
Local

Nicosia reportedly not updated on EastMed pipeline project’s possible new scenarios

Annie Charalambous -
Nicosia was not updated on new scenarios discussed between Greece and Egypt on the ambitious EastMed natural gas pipeline, including one allegedly proposing the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros