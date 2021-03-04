Cyprus President in talks with Germany’s Merkel, EU’s Borrell

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday afternoon will take part in a teleconference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, hours only before European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell (photo) visits Nicosia.

Talks with both Merkel and Borrell are to focus on the UN-brokered informal five-plus-one summit on the Cyprus problem in April as well as on the EU-Turkish relations assessment by the Council later in March.

This is what Director of the Press Office of the President, Victoras Papadopoulos, has told CNA.

On Friday, Borrell will meet with President Anastasiades as well as Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides. During his Nicosia visit, he is to also meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Meanwhile, UNSG`s envoy Jane Holl Lute arrives in Cyprus on Sunday to be received on Monday by the President. She is due to also meet the Turkish Cypriot leader to prepare the informal summit in Geneva on April 27 to 29.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.

The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.