Cyprus President in Paris for high-level Libya conference, Peace Forum

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday joins leaders from some 20 states at a high-level Libya conference in Paris hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Among those to attend are United States Vice President Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos on Wednesday said the talks will center around Libya’s presidential elections, planned for December 24, and parliamentary elections, two months later.

And that the dismal situation of migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees in internal strife-worn Libya will also be addressed.

On Thursday, Anastasiades who is already in the French capital, will attend the Forum for Peace focusing on international initiatives to address the social and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as on the need to maintain international cooperation for world peace, global governance in the field of health, climate change, cyber security and tackling the phenomenon of misinformation and threats against journalists.