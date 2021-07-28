NewsLocalCyprus President in Athens for 3rd Greece-Cyprus-Jordan Trilateral Summit

Cyprus President in Athens for 3rd Greece-Cyprus-Jordan Trilateral Summit

President Nicos Anastasiades is in Athens for the 3rd Greece-Cyprus-Jordan Trilateral Summit which kicks off at midday on Wednesday.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis and King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, are also taking part.

The summit will examine latest developments on the Cyprus problem and Eastern Mediterranean, energy issues, immigration and the pandemic, an official announcement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Anastasiades will address the opening ceremony of the World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association that will be held at the Hellenic Parliament.

On Wednesday evening, the President will address a gathering organised by AHEPA, in the framework of its 99th conference. Anastasiades and the Greek Prime Minister will be honoured at the gathering.

By Annie Charalambous
