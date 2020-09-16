Cyprus’ President – Greek PM agree on common line ahead of EU Council meeting

Cyprus’ President Nikos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a long telephone conversation on Wednesday during which the latter reiterated the steadfast support of Greece to the Republic of Cyprus, Victoras Papadopoulos, Director of the President’s Press Office, has said.

According to a statement by Papadopoulos, Anastasiades and Mitsotakis informed each other about the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and exchanged views.

They coordinated and agreed the common line which the two countries will take during the forthcoming European Council on September 24-25 in Brussels, he added.

He noted that Mitsotakis reiterated the steadfast support of Greece to the Republic of Cyprus regarding Turkish threats, while on his part, President Anastasiades thoroughly informed the Greek Prime Minister about the meeting he had this morning with President of EU Council Charles Michel, as well as about the fact that he will hold telephone conversations with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Giuseppe Conte Prime Minister of Italy on Thursday.

(CNA)