Cyprus President gets second dose of vaccine against covid-19

As vaccination against the coronavirus continues in Cyprus, President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday got the second dose of his vaccine.

The President who said the procedure was as painless this time as the first time around was among the first to get vaccinated against the novel virus on December 28.

After receiving the first dose the President had written on his personal Twitter account: “The gift of the scientific community, the vaccine against COVID19, gives us not only hope but also the right to life.”