Cyprus President gets Covid booster shot amid push to increase vaccination rate

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday morning received his Covid vaccine booster shot calling again on those who can but will not get vaccinated to do so for their own benefit.

As well as that of the country’s, he also said before walking in a coronavirus vaccine centre in Nicosia.

At the same time, people over 70 on Friday became eligible for a booster shot with the Health Ministry clarifying they must have received their second Covid jab at least six months ago.

And that an appointment for a booster shot for Monday, October 11 onwards,

can be arranged through the vaccination portal.

Eligible individuals can also receive a booster shot at walk-in centres between 8am and 1pm Monday through Thursday.

According to the ministry, so far 17,140 people belonging to eligible groups of the population have received a booster shot.