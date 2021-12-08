Cyprus President flies to Spain for official visit

President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades departs for Madrid late on Wednesday for meetings with the country’s monarch and the Prime Minister.

On Thursday, Anastasiades will first meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the Moncloa Palace where the two will examine issues of mutual interest.

Such as those on the European agenda, developments on the Cyprus problem and the Turkish provocations in Cyprus’ EEZ.

As well as the illegal immigration issue as well as efforts to manage the pandemic, regional developments, Southern neighborhood policy and western Balkan issues.

On Thursday afternoon, the President will be received by Felipe VI, the King of Spain at the Zarzuela Palace.

President Anastasiades and the First lady will attend a lunch, given in their honour by the Spanish royal couple.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela, Government Spokesman Marios Pelecanos and other officials.

On the sidelines of the visit, Christodoulides will hold a working breakfast on Thursday with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares at the Foreign Ministry.

Together with Minister Hadjipantelas, Christodoulides will sign a memorandum of Understanding between Cyprus and Spain.

Minister Christodoulides will sign a Memorandum of Understanding for political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries.

The Minister of Health together with his Spanish counterpart, Carolina Darias, will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of Health concerning the exchange of knowledge and experiences regarding the response to the pandemic.

President Anastasiades and the delegation return home on Thursday evening.