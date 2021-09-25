Cyprus President-Exxonmobil executives discuss drilling plans in block 10

NewsLocalCyprus President-Exxonmobil executives discuss drilling plans in block 10

President Nicos Anastasiades has discussed with ExxonMobil executives the company’s drilling plans in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) block 10.

His meeting in New York was with an Exxon delegation headed by Senior Vice President Mike Cousins, according to a Presidency announcement late on Friday.

They also discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean as well as further actions on the part of the government of Cyprus regarding the unhampered implementation of its energy designs in Cyprus’ EEZ, the announcement added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry Natasa Pileidou, Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos and other officials were also present at the meeting.

By Annie Charalambous
