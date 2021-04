Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has extended condolences to Israel for the tragedy at Mount Meron where 44 people were crushed to death, and over 150 were injured in stampede at mass Lag B’Omer event.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of #Israel and with the families of those killed or injured following the tragedy at #MountMeron”, the President wrote on his twitter account.

(CNA)