News Local Cyprus President expresses ''sincere readiness" for peace talks to resume

Cyprus President expresses ”sincere readiness” for peace talks to resume

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his sincere readiness for the resumption of UN-brokered peace talks aiming to reunite the divided island from where these were left off at Crans Montana, Switzerland.

This is what the President said during a teleconference on Wednesday evening with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

Guterres has reiterated his will to undertake a new initiative, according to a press release.

“President Anastasiades is satisfied with the UNSG’s will to undertake a new initiative for talks on the Cyprus issue – from where they were left off at Crans Montana – after the “elections” in the Turkish-occupied area of Cyprus for a new leader,” it also said.

“(But) for a new, constructive dialogue to begin, the necessary climate must be created, for which the termination of Turkey’s illegalities is necessary,” it added.

Turkey is continuing its illegal actions in the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Cyprus and still threatens to colonise the fenced-off city of Famagusta, thus violating international law and UN resolutions.

Guterres said he would make representations to Turkey, to terminate its threats regarding Famagusta and its illegal actions in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice still looking for missing Polish man (photo)
Next articleLatest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Top Stories

Local

Less tolerance for drivers within cities exceeding speed limit

Annie Charalambous -
With most fatal and serious road accidents taking place in built-up areas, the Road Safety Unit has approved a proposal for less tolerance for...
Read more
Local

Nursery school assistants overworked and underpaid

Maria Bitar -
School assistants in Cyprus have expressed strong complaints over the confusion prevailing around their actual duties and the fact that they are overworked and...
Read more
World

Trailblazing journalist Harold Evans dead at 92

Annie Charalambous -
Sir Harold Evans, a British-American editor whose 70-year career as a hard-driving investigative journalist, magazine founder, book publisher and author made him one of...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
More than 31.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 971,130​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
Local

Cyprus President expresses ”sincere readiness” for peace talks to resume

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his sincere readiness for the resumption of UN-brokered peace talks aiming to reunite the divided island from where...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Less tolerance for drivers within cities exceeding speed limit

Annie Charalambous -
With most fatal and serious road accidents taking place in built-up areas, the Road Safety Unit has approved a proposal for less tolerance for...
Read more
Local

Nursery school assistants overworked and underpaid

Maria Bitar -
School assistants in Cyprus have expressed strong complaints over the confusion prevailing around their actual duties and the fact that they are overworked and...
Read more
Local

Police still looking for missing Polish man (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Pawel Kaledkiewicz, 42, from Poland, has been missing from his home in Latsia, Nicosia, since September 4 and police are asking for the public's...
Read more
Local

Teenager with stolen motorcycle in critical condition

Annie Charalambous -
A 19-year-old motorcyclist riding a stolen motorbike was critically injured in a road accident on Makarios Avenue in Limassol on Wednesday afternoon. And his 18-year-old...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros