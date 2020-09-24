Cyprus President expresses ”sincere readiness” for peace talks to resume

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his sincere readiness for the resumption of UN-brokered peace talks aiming to reunite the divided island from where these were left off at Crans Montana, Switzerland.

This is what the President said during a teleconference on Wednesday evening with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

Guterres has reiterated his will to undertake a new initiative, according to a press release.

“President Anastasiades is satisfied with the UNSG’s will to undertake a new initiative for talks on the Cyprus issue – from where they were left off at Crans Montana – after the “elections” in the Turkish-occupied area of Cyprus for a new leader,” it also said.

“(But) for a new, constructive dialogue to begin, the necessary climate must be created, for which the termination of Turkey’s illegalities is necessary,” it added.

Turkey is continuing its illegal actions in the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Cyprus and still threatens to colonise the fenced-off city of Famagusta, thus violating international law and UN resolutions.

Guterres said he would make representations to Turkey, to terminate its threats regarding Famagusta and its illegal actions in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.