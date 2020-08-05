Cyprus’ President expresses condolences to Lebanon and readiness to provide assistance

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his deep condolences to the government and people of Lebanon and the islands readiness to provide any assistance deemed necessary, following the two explosions which shook Beirut earlier on Tuesday.

“My deep condolences to the Government and the people of #Lebanon, particularly to the families of all those who died at the tragic #Beirut explosions. We wish and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured ones. We stand ready to provide any assistance deemed necessary,” President Anastasiades wrote on Twitter.

Source: CNA