Cyprus President expected to unveil reshuffled cabinet on Tuesday

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday is expected to unveil his new cabinet with insiders saying women and young people will take over the reshuffled posts.

Speculation has been rife for days now but the only certainty seems to be that of Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou who has asked the President to replace him. And that of Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis who resigned spectacularly last week.

Former House President Adamos Adamou, a doctor by profession who comes from main opposition Akel party, is almost certain to be Ioannou’s replacement. Despite his left-wing party’s public opposition to such a development.

As for Yiolitis, she is rumoured to be replaced by Stefi Drakou who was General Manager of Laiki Insurance until 2007 and later took over as General Manager of the Association of Insurance Companies of Cyprus. A lawyer by vocation, she is also a founding member of the island’s Insurance Institute.

Speculation also has incumbent Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos taking over as head of the Public Service Commission.

And the newly established Ministry of Social Welfare will reportedly go to Anastasia Anthousi, a senior health ministry official who was the right hand of Ioannou.

Moreover, Deputy Spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas is expected to be given the post of Volunteerism Commissioner recently vacated by Yiannakis Yiannakis after a scandal involving allegedly forged academic qualifications.

The name of controversial Marios Pelekanos, Managing Director at MDP Finance Connect, has been put forward as the new government spokesman. He has been attacked in social media over racist and sexist comments and had failed to be elected in the parliamentary elections of May 31 under ruling Disy’s ticket.

Reports also have Niovi Parisinou, communications officer at the Cyprus Chambers of Commerce and Industry, as deputy spokesperson.