Cyprus President endorses COP26 agreement on forests and land use [VIDEO]

Cyprus has become one of the more than 100 states to endorse an agreement reached at Glasgow’s COP26 climate summit to terminate and reverse deforestation by 2030.

In a video message shown during an event hosted by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to sign the ‘Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forest and Land Use’, the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades said that forests matter to him and his country, as forests, forest-based sector, biodiversity and sustainable land use are an essential part in Cyprus’s transition to a modern, climate neutral and resource-efficient economy.

“The commitments and actions proposed in the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use will deliver growing, healthy, diverse and resilient forests and ensure their significant contribution to our climate and biodiversity ambitions, thriving livelihoods in rural areas and beyond, and a sustainable forest bioeconomy” the President noted.

“Cyprus therefore endorses the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration and commits to working collectively to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030 while delivering sustainable development and promoting an inclusive rural transformation,” said President Anastasiades.