Cyprus President devastated over catastrophic fires in Greece, has offered any assistance necessary

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said on Saturday evening that he is devastated about the catastrophic fires ravaging Greece and noted that he is in contact with the government of Greece and has offered any assistant that may be needed.

President Anastasiades was replying to a question upon his arrival at an event organised by the Famagusta Municipality against the Turkish occupation of the city.

“We are watching devasted what is happening,” he noted, adding that he is in contact with Greece`s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for any further assistance that may be necessary.

“We stand by Greece and will continue to do so,” he said, wishing the neighbouring country and its people “strength, courage and patience.”

Cyprus firefighters and rescue teams have been in Greece for some days assisting in the firefighting effort. Cyprus has also sent two planes to help douse the blazes.