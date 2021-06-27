Cyprus President convenes meeting with Covid-19 advisory team on Monday

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades convenes on Monday afternoon a meeting with the scientific advisory team on the pandemic, following an alarmingly increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the past few days.

The Presidency announced that the meeting is set for 6pm (local time) at the Presidential Palace.

Authorities in Cyprus reported on Saturday 226 new COVID-19 cases out of 41,809 tests. The positivity rate stands at 0.54%. At the same time 43 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals, 18 of whom in serious condition.