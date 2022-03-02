NewsLocalCyprus President convenes meeting about impact of the situation in Ukraine

Cyprus President convenes meeting about impact of the situation in Ukraine

Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, has convened a meeting for Friday, March 4, with the participation of Ministers and other officials, that will discuss the impact of the developments in Ukraine.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency, participants will look into ways of addressing the repercussions of the developments on the Republic of Cyprus.

Among others the meeting will be attended by Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ioannis Kasoulides, Finance, Constantinos Petrides, Interior, Nicos Nouris, Defence, Charalambos Petrides, Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, Costas Kadis, Health, Michalis Hadjipantela, Transport, Communications and Works, Yiannis Karousos, Energy, Commerce and Industry, Natasa Pilides, the Deputy Ministers of Tourism, Savvas Perdios and Shipping, Vassilis Demetriades, the Central Bank Governor, Constantinos Herodotou and other officers.

By gavriella
