Cyprus President congratulates US President-elect Biden

President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades congratulated on Saturday US President-elect Joe Biden, calling him a “friend οf Cyprus”.

“Congratulations to my good friend and friend οf Cyprus US President-Elect Joe Biden. My best wishes for a most successful and productive term in office. I look forward to work closely with you in order to enhance the relations between our two countries” President Anastasiades wrote in a message in Twitter.

Read More: Biden wins U.S. presidency, calls for healing in appeal to Trump voters

(CNA)