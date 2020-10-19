Cyprus President congratulates newly-elected TC leader Ersin Tatar

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has congratulated newly-elected leader of the Turkish Cypriot community Ersin Tatar and expressed hope he would show goodwill and respond positively to a UN call for a new initiative to solve the Cyprus issue.

“The decision of our compatriots to select Mr. Ersin Tatar as the new leader of the Turkish Cypriot community is absolutely respected,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Anastasiades (photo) then congratulated Tatar and said he looked forward to meeting him the soonest possible.

“I want to assure both himself and my Turkish Cypriot compatriots of my readiness and determination to respond immediately to the expressed intention of the UN Secretary General to undertake, the soonest possible, a new initiative to solve the Cyprus problem, based on UN resolutions, Security Council decisions, and the principles and values of the EU, of which Cyprus is and will continue to be a member,” the President also said.

“My hope is that Mr. Tatar will show the same willingness,” he added.