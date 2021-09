President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday bid farewell to Jane Holl Lute, the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy to Cyprus, as her duties have come to an end.

An announcement by the Presidency also noted that Lute was received by the President in New York.

“The meeting took place for the President to bid Lute farewell, as her duties as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus are about to end,” the announcement also said.