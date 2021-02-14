News Local Cyprus President begins working visit to Israel

Cyprus President begins working visit to Israel

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday morning kicked off a one-day  working visit to Israel with talks with his counterpart Reuven Rivli.

The President is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the afternoon, according to an official statement.

“The visit of the President of the Republic is considered to be of particularly importance,” Kyriacos Koushos also said in the written statement.

Issues of interest of the two countries will be on the agenda so as to deepen bilateral relations, he added.

Accompanying the President are the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Energy and Tourism.

Anastasiades and Netanyahu will also attend a working dinner.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice chief dismisses complaints of excessive force used against protesters
Next articleKyrgios mocks Djokovic with grand entrance to an empty arena

Top Stories

World

Kosovo votes in election that could complicate dialogue with Serbia

Annie Charalambous -
Kosovars are voting on Sunday in a parliamentary election that an anti-establishment party is expected to win, further complicating Western efforts to resolve a...
Read more
World

Kyrgios mocks Djokovic with grand entrance to an empty arena

Annie Charalambous -
Nick Kyrgios renewed his running feud with Novak Djokovic on Sunday when he mocked the world number one with a grand entrance to an...
Read more
Local

Cyprus President begins working visit to Israel

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday morning kicked off a one-day  working visit to Israel with talks with his counterpart Reuven Rivli. The President is...
Read more
Local

Police chief dismisses complaints of excessive force used against protesters

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus' Police Chief has called for an investigation into complaints of excessive force used by anti-riot police during Saturday’s protest in Nicosia against corruption...
Read more
Local

Young driver arrested for going almost twice the speed limit

Annie Charalambous -
Police arrested a 20-year-old Greek Cypriot driver going as fast as almost twice the legal speed limit on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway, near Koshi. He was...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Police chief dismisses complaints of excessive force used against protesters

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus' Police Chief has called for an investigation into complaints of excessive force used by anti-riot police during Saturday’s protest in Nicosia against corruption...
Read more
Local

Young driver arrested for going almost twice the speed limit

Annie Charalambous -
Police arrested a 20-year-old Greek Cypriot driver going as fast as almost twice the legal speed limit on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway, near Koshi. He was...
Read more
Local

First sale of NPLs package by a bank in Cyprus in 2017, others followed

Annie Charalambous -
The collapse of the Mediterranean island’s banking system back in 2013 led to the first ever sale of a non-performing loans package by a...
Read more
Local

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with light to moderate winds

Annie Charalambous -
Partly cloudy on Sunday with variable, light to moderate winds, force 3 to 4 Beaufort. The winds will be westerly to north-westerly over smooth to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros