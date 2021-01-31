News Local Cyprus prepares for first unlock phase as Ministry of Health ramps up...

Cyprus prepares for first unlock phase as Ministry of Health ramps up Covid-19 testing

Cyprus Ministry of Health ramps up Covid-19 testing, as the island prepares to begin a gradual unlock following a three-week lockdown imposed on January 10 in a bid to reduce increased hospitalisations and a surge in conavirus daily infections.

Daily infections show a gradual improvement with daily positivity rate declining to 0.5% yesterday, the lowest point in the last months.

In view of the easing of restrictions that begin as of tomorrow, February 1, the Ministry launched an increased testing strategy focusing on both testing among the population as well as persons returning to their jobs. The Ministry allocated increased mobile testing units with increased testing hours boosting its daily testing capacity to 20,000. Yesterday a total of 22,674 tests were carried out, which represents the highest number since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 9, 2020.

According to the Ministry’s plan as of February 1, barbershops, hair salons and beauty salons will re-open, there will be an increase from 25% to 50% of the percentage of personnel who may have a physical presence in private service businesses, without a minimum and maximum number of people, while house gatherings will be prohibited but with the exception of up to two persons visiting, provided they are 1st and 2nd degree relatives.

The following week, starting on February 8, pupils at public and private primary schools as well graduates in lyceums and technical schools return to their desks, while retail shops, including department stores and shopping centres begin operation. Betting shops reopen only for the purpose of completing the voucher, without the use of tables and seating arrangements.

Furthermore, museums and other archaeological sites open their gates while Divine Liturgy in places of religious worship may be held with the presence of congregants with a maximum number of persons up to 50 people, in compliance with the health protocols, while house gatherings is allowed with four persons permitted visiting a house.

SMS movement permit is maintained, with two sms per day. Furthermore, in a bid to avert congestion, the Ministry of Health banned access to nature trails forests and mountainous areas.

CNA

By gavriella
Previous articleCloudy weather expected on Sunday
Next articlePolice issues 114 fines for COVID measures violations; weight to Troodos access ban

Top Stories

Local

Christodoulides to inform EU on lawsuits and targeting of Turkish Cypriot journalists

gavriella -
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Christodoulides will send a new letter to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep...
Read more
Local

Spanish Κing expresses support to UN Chief’s efforts to resume Cyprus talks

gavriella -
King of Spain Felipe VI expressed his country’s support to the efforts of the UN Chief to resume talks over a settlement to the...
Read more
World

UK opens special visa route for Hong Kong residents to become citizens

gavriella -
Hong Kong residents can apply from Sunday (January 31) for a new visa offering them an opportunity to become British citizens after Beijing's imposition...
Read more
Local

Hunter trapped in his car; saved by Fire Service

gavriella -
Early this morning, members of the Kelokedara Police Station went to Agios Nicolaos area of Paphos, following information that a driver had been trapped...
Read more
Local

Police chase young men in Limassol roads

gavriella -
Last night the Limassol Police chased two young men in a car, near Polemidia area. The police officers signed to the driver of the car...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Christodoulides to inform EU on lawsuits and targeting of Turkish Cypriot journalists

gavriella -
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Christodoulides will send a new letter to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep...
Read more
Local

Spanish Κing expresses support to UN Chief’s efforts to resume Cyprus talks

gavriella -
King of Spain Felipe VI expressed his country’s support to the efforts of the UN Chief to resume talks over a settlement to the...
Read more
Local

Hunter trapped in his car; saved by Fire Service

gavriella -
Early this morning, members of the Kelokedara Police Station went to Agios Nicolaos area of Paphos, following information that a driver had been trapped...
Read more
Local

Police chase young men in Limassol roads

gavriella -
Last night the Limassol Police chased two young men in a car, near Polemidia area. The police officers signed to the driver of the car...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros