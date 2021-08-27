Cyprus prepares booster Covid-19 jab proposal to go before Cabinet for approval

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas is to submit a proposal before Cabinet on Monday paving the way for a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to fully vaccinated people to be given in September.

And this despite the delay by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to give the go-ahead for a third dose.

Cyprus follows the example of the majority of EU member states which are preparing for the booster shot despite the EMA’s dragging of its feet, Philenews reports.

At the same time, the European Commission warns that there is a possibility, if the necessary procedures are not followed, for member states to face legal issues.

But the statement issued also points out that “the responsibility for the decision to include supportive doses in vaccination campaigns still lies with the Member States.”

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned that Austria, Belgium, France, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Slovenia are already recommending the use of booster doses.