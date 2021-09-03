Cyprus pottery in antiquity: a unique exhibition in Foini village

The exhibition “Cypriot Ancient Nutrition” presents a ceramic workshop that will take place in the framework of the 6th Archaeological Experimental Laboratory of Ceramics 2021.

Through the academic approach and experiential work that will be organised in Foini Cultural Centre the participants aim at promoting the Cypriot folk culture underlining the fact that Cyprus ceramic pottery art is well preserved until nowadays.

The participants are young artists and professional ceramists of the Pancyprian Association of Pottery Ceramists as well as foreign participants. The young artists will have a chance to promote their artistic work.

Focusing on the ancient kitchen utensils, the artists will have the opportunity to approach Cypriot cultural heritage in a creative and multifaceted way.

When September 4 – September 24

Where Foini Cultural Centre

Location

Info 25 421545