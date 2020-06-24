News Local Cyprus Post resumes services to 41 countries

Cyprus Post resumes services to 41 countries

The Cyprus Post announced on Wednesday that as of June 26, 2020, it will resume postal services to 41 countries, namely:

  • Egypt
  •  Argentina
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Brazil
  • France
  • Germany
  • Denmark
  • Switzerland
  • Greece
  • Estonia
  • USA
  • Japan
  • India
  • Ireland
  • Spain
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • China
  • Croatia
  • Latvia
  • Luxembourg
  • UK
  • Mexico
  • Norway
  • Hungary
  • Ukraine
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Sweden
  • Thailand
  • Czech Republic
  • Finland
  • Hong Kong

The Post Office reminded the public that postal services “are not provided under normal circumstances. Therefore, the transport, handling and delivery of packages to destination countries takes place with delay.”

It added that it makes every effort to add additional destinations that will be announced when the restoration of services becomes possible.

Finally, it reminded that for emergency shipments the public can use the international service Quickpost that delivers to almost every country in the world.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleTrap-Neuter-Return training by Cat P.A.W.S and Strovolos Municipality
Next articleEU says engagement needed to build trust with Turkey after migration dispute

Top Stories

Local

Labour Ministry scraps 1433 hotline for special schemes

Josephine Koumettou -
The Labour Ministry announced on Wednesday that it has scrapped the 1433 hotline launched on March 23 to answer the public's queries on its...
Read more
World

EU says engagement needed to build trust with Turkey after migration dispute

Josephine Koumettou -
The European Union wants to rebuild trust with Turkey, its top diplomat said on Wednesday, after a standoff in March in which thousands of...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Post resumes services to 41 countries

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus Post announced on Wednesday that as of June 26, 2020, it will resume postal services to 41 countries, namely: Egypt  Argentina Austria ...
Read more
Local

Trap-Neuter-Return training by Cat P.A.W.S and Strovolos Municipality

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cat Protection and Welfare Society (CAT P.A.W.S) and Strovolos Municipality invite the public to participate in a training session for the correct and...
Read more
World

Twitter tackles violent upsurge against women in lockdown

Josephine Koumettou -
Twitter has launched a new prompt to fight gender-based violence in response to a surge in sexual assaults and domestic attacks during lockdown, a...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Labour Ministry scraps 1433 hotline for special schemes

Josephine Koumettou -
The Labour Ministry announced on Wednesday that it has scrapped the 1433 hotline launched on March 23 to answer the public's queries on its...
Read more
Local

Trap-Neuter-Return training by Cat P.A.W.S and Strovolos Municipality

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cat Protection and Welfare Society (CAT P.A.W.S) and Strovolos Municipality invite the public to participate in a training session for the correct and...
Read more
Local

Compare the cost of living in Cyprus to other EU countries (interactive tool)

Josephine Koumettou -
Is food cheaper in Cyprus compared to other EU member states? How does Cyprus compare in pricing for alcohol, tobacco, clothing and footwear, furniture,...
Read more
Local

Marios Eliades donates 5000 masks to the UK

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The British High Commission said on Wednesday that it had received a generous donation of 5000 protective masks by a long-standing friend, Marios Eliades. Welcoming...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros