Cyprus Post resumes services to 41 countries

The Cyprus Post announced on Wednesday that as of June 26, 2020, it will resume postal services to 41 countries, namely:
- Egypt
- Argentina
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Brazil
- France
- Germany
- Denmark
- Switzerland
- Greece
- Estonia
- USA
- Japan
- India
- Ireland
- Spain
- Israel
- Italy
- China
- Croatia
- Latvia
- Luxembourg
- UK
- Mexico
- Norway
- Hungary
- Ukraine
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Sweden
- Thailand
- Czech Republic
- Finland
- Hong Kong
The Post Office reminded the public that postal services “are not provided under normal circumstances. Therefore, the transport, handling and delivery of packages to destination countries takes place with delay.”
It added that it makes every effort to add additional destinations that will be announced when the restoration of services becomes possible.
Finally, it reminded that for emergency shipments the public can use the international service Quickpost that delivers to almost every country in the world.