Cyprus Post resumes services to 41 countries

The Cyprus Post announced on Wednesday that as of June 26, 2020, it will resume postal services to 41 countries, namely:

Egypt

Argentina

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Brazil

France

Germany

Denmark

Switzerland

Greece

Estonia

USA

Japan

India

Ireland

Spain

Israel

Italy

China

Croatia

Latvia

Luxembourg

UK

Mexico

Norway

Hungary

Ukraine

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Sweden

Thailand

Czech Republic

Finland

Hong Kong

The Post Office reminded the public that postal services “are not provided under normal circumstances. Therefore, the transport, handling and delivery of packages to destination countries takes place with delay.”

It added that it makes every effort to add additional destinations that will be announced when the restoration of services becomes possible.

Finally, it reminded that for emergency shipments the public can use the international service Quickpost that delivers to almost every country in the world.