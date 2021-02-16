Cyprus’ positivity coronavirus rate encouraging, but Limassol still problematic

Cyprus’ positivity rate over the past week when it comes to new covid-19 cases is quite encouraging, but Limassol district’s high number of confirmed ones still gives health authorities a headache.

Especially, since there is an apparent problem with the tracking of close contacts of positive cases all across Cyprus. And even worse in Limassol, according to head of the government’s tracking team Valentinos Sylvestros.

Sylvestros also told state radio on Tuesday that 50% of close contacts of confirmed cases in Cyprus are not written down on the Health Ministry’s relevant lists.

“If we do not have the cooperation of the citizens and if we do not identify the new outbreaks of the virus on time then we will never be able to properly control the situation that has plagued all of us over the past year,” he said.

“Right now, there are people all around us who are coronavirus positive and who either do not know it because they have never been reported as contacts, or we do not know them because they have never been on our lists,” he added.

The 113 new cases identified over the past 24 hours via 35,164 tests amount to a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent which is low enough.

Out of the 35,164 tests, 2,066 were PCR ones and the remaining 33,098 were rapid tests.