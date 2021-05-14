Cyprus Police to take measures at buildings of Israeli interests

The Cyprus Police will take precautionary protective measures at buildings of Israeli interest in Cyprus due to the explosive situation in Israel. Already, patrols have increased, while there is also discreet presence around buildings of Israeli interests in various districts.

The measures have expanded to the Larnaca Airport as well, where Israeli tourists arrive as well as at their accommodation places.

Moreover, due to the situation in Jerusalem, flights from Ben Gurion Airport have been directed to Larnaca.

As the Police clarified, there is no specific information currently about a terrorist attack but since the Israeli targets are high-risk due to the conflict with Hamas, precautionary measures are being taken.