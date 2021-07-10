Cyprus police report 88 citizens and 7 establishment owners and employees for violating measures against COVID-19

Cyprus police reported 88 citizens and 7 establishment owners and employees, during the last 24 hours, for violating the measures aiming to curb the spread of COVID-19. A total of 5,019 checks were conducted island-wide.

A police spokesperson told CNA that individuals were handed out fines mostly for moving around without wearing protective face masks. Seven were booked for being in public establishments serving food and drinks without a Safepass. An establishment owner was also handed out a fine due to lack of a Safepass.

In Nicosia the police carried out 1,811 checks and booked 45 citizens and 2 establishment owners. In Limassol they conducted 705 checks and reported 19 citizens and 3 establishment owners. In Larnaca 2 citizens were booked after carrying out 233 checks. In Paphos the police conducted 671 checks and handed out fines to 8 citizens and 2 establishment employees for not abiding by the measures.

In Famagusta the police carried out 1,191 checks and reported 14 citizens. In Morphou they conducted 123 checks without reporting anyone.

The Traffic Police conducted 285 checks, without also reporting anyone. The Port and Marine Police did not also hand out any fines, after conducting 29 checks.

A Safepass presentation is mandatory in almost all hospitality venues and other event premises following a government decree aiming to curb the spread of coronavirus in Cyprus.