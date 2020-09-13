Cyprus Police report 14 citizens and 8 businesses for flouting Covid decrees

Cyprus Police reported 14 citizens and 8 premises from 0600 on Saturday local time to 0600 on Sunday out of a total of 537 checks across the island for violating the measures which are in force with a view to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A spokesperson of the Police press office told CNA that 69 checks were carried out in Nicosia, where 6 premises and 5 citizens were reported, while in Limassol 137 checks were conducted and the Police reported 3 citizens.

From a total of 82 checks carried out in Larnaca the Police reported one premise and three citizens, while in Paphos the Police conducted 60 checks and reported one premise and one citizen.

In Famagusta the Police carried out 112 checks and reported two citizens, while in Morphou no one was reported out of a total of 77 checks.

The Port Police conducted 65 checks without reporting anyone.

Moreover there were no reports as regards the Cyprus Flight Pass which people who travel to Cyprus are obliged to present.

(CNA)