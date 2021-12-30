NewsLocalCyprus police hands out 23 fines over COVID-19 measures violations

Cyprus police hands out 23 fines over COVID-19 measures violations

Covid Police Fines
Covid Police Fines

Cyprus police handed out 23 fines, 14 to individuals and 9 to owners or managers of establishments for violations of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic across the island in the last 24 hours.

According to the Police press office in total 3,236 checks were carried out.

In Nicosia, no violations were found following 1,782 checks, in Limassol 12 individuals and 6 establishments were fined following 282 checks, in Larnaca one individual was fined after 348 checks, in Pafos one manager of establishment was fined after 92 checks, in Famagusta 445 checks resulted in one individual and two establishments receiving fines while in Morphou no violations were found after 115 checks.

At the same time, traffic police carried out 156 checks without fining anyone.

By gavriella
Previous article2022: A year of difficulties but of hope too
Next articleRapid antigen testing units – 31 December 2021 (REVISED)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros