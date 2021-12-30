Cyprus police hands out 23 fines over COVID-19 measures violations

Cyprus police handed out 23 fines, 14 to individuals and 9 to owners or managers of establishments for violations of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic across the island in the last 24 hours.

According to the Police press office in total 3,236 checks were carried out.

In Nicosia, no violations were found following 1,782 checks, in Limassol 12 individuals and 6 establishments were fined following 282 checks, in Larnaca one individual was fined after 348 checks, in Pafos one manager of establishment was fined after 92 checks, in Famagusta 445 checks resulted in one individual and two establishments receiving fines while in Morphou no violations were found after 115 checks.

At the same time, traffic police carried out 156 checks without fining anyone.