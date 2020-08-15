News Local Cyprus police hand out 42 fines for covid-19 measures violations

Cyprus police have reported 26 establishments and 16 individuals over the past 24 hours for violating covid-19 measures aimed to contain the pandemic, according to CNA.

The Force had conducted a total of 953 inspections all across the island.

In particular, a fine of €8,000 was issued to a cafeteria in Nicosia because it did not abide by social distancing rules providing that a certain distance should be kept between tables.

In addition, its employees did not wear a mask or gloves and there were no antiseptics or thermometers available at the premises, a police spokesperson said.

In Limassol, establishments were reported for the non-use of masks and fines of €500 were issued. No violations were reported in Larnaca.

At the same time, 16 violations were fined in the district of Paphos, mostly for non-use of masks by employees.

Plus, fines of €3,000 were handed out to three premises in Paphos due to overcrowding of public spaces.

Police also fined three establishments for the non-use of a mask in the government-controlled district of Famagusta.

By Annie Charalambous
