Cyprus police hand out 22 fines for violations of COVID-19 measures

Cyprus police booked 18 citizens and 4 establishment owners during the last 24 hours for violating the measures in place to contain the spread of COVID-19. Establishment owners were handed out fines ranging from 500 to 4,000 euros.

A police spokesperson told CNA that a total of 2,528 checks were conducted island-wide.

In Nicosia the police carried out 858 checks and handed out fines to 1 citizen and 2 establishment owners. In Limassol they conducted 192 checks and reported 6 citizens.

In Larnaca the police carried out 564 checks and booked 1 individual and 2 establishment owners, in Pafos 186 checks and reported 3 citizens, in Famagusta 386 checks and booked 7 citizens, while in Morphou 57 checks without reporting anyone.

The Traffic Police carried out 259 checks without handing out any fines.

The Port and Marine Police conducted 26 checks without also reporting anyone.

