Cyprus police fine 40 citizens and 11 shop managers for violating measures against COVID-19

Cyprus police reported 40 citizens and 11 shop managers, during the last 24 hours, for breaching the measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that a total of 3,652 checks were done from 0600 local time on Saturday until 0600 on Sunday.

Most citizens were fined for not using a protective face mask while in public places and shops.

In Nicosia the police conducted 1373 checks and booked 7 citizens and 4 shop managers. In Limassol they carried out 386 checks and fined 16 citizens and 3 establishment managers.

In Larnaca the police carried out 572 checks and booked 5 citizens and 1 shop manager. In Paphos they conducted 280 checks and fined 5 citizens and 3 shop managers.

In Famagusta the police carried out 734 checks and booked 7 citizens, while in Morphou 84 checks were done without handing out any fines.

The Traffic Department carried out 194 checks without booking anyone. The Port and Marine police conducted 35 checks without handing out any fines.