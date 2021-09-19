Cyprus police fine 37 for violation of COVID-19 measures

Twenty-three citizens and 14 establishment owners were fined for violation of COVID-19 protective measures in the last 24 hours.

A Police spokesperson told CNA that 3,809 checks were carried out in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,619 checks in Nicosia where only one individual was fined, in Limsasol from 240 checks 12 people were fined and four establishment owners.

In Larnaca, from 644 checks two establishment owners were fined, in Pafos from 519 checks two were reported and 8 shop owners reported, in Famagusta after 415 checks, 8 people were reported and in the Morphou area no one was fined after 190 checks.

Traffic Police carried out 163 checks and the Port and Maritime Police another 19. No individuals were reported.

According to Police, the fines were mainly due to customers standing or establishments allowing more customers inside than the designated numbers, patrons who were dancing and not observing the rules of social distance and owners without wearing masks or possessing safepass.