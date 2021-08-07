Cyprus police continue checks for violations of measures against the spread of COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours they conducted 5,935 checks during which they fined 30 indiviuals mainly for not wearing a protective mask in shops, open spaces and in cars, and 5 shop owners mainly for not checking for safepasses, and for employees not wearing face masks.

Meanwhile, according to a police press release, police suspended the operation of a night club in the Famagusta district last night after serious violations of the measures against the spread of COVID19. The case will be settled before the Court.