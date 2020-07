Police in Cyprus have carried out a total of 342 checks on premises across Cyprus in the last 24 hours.

The result was six reports for violations of measures to be taken so as to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said in Nicosia 22 checks were carried out with 2 reports, in Limassol 51 checks and 1 report, in Larnaka 108 checks and no report, in Paphos 10 checks and 3 reports, in Famagusta 93 checks with no report and in Morphou 58 checks without any report having being made.

CNA