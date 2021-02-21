Cyprus police book 99 citizens, three establishments for violating COVID-19 measures

Cyprus police booked 99 citizens and three establishments during the last 24 hours for breaching the measures against the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that a total of 8,563 checks were carried out island-wide from Saturday 6.00 am to Sunday 6.00 am local time. He noted that the citizens were booked for not sending an SMS for movement, for not wearing a face mask and for moving outside their house during the hours that a night curfew applies, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. of the next day.

In Nicosia the police carried out 903 checks and reported five citizens, while in Limassol 2,795 checks were done and 40 citizens were booked. In Larnaca the police carried out 1,066 checks and handed out fines to 25 citizens and the person in charge of an establishment. In Paphos 1,096 checks were done and eight citizens were booked, in Famagusta the police carried out 1,155 checks and reported 14 citizens and two people in charge of establishments, while in Morphou they carried out 1,098 checks and booked four citizens.

The Traffic Department carried out 721 checks, and handed out a fine to five citizens The Emergency Response Unit carried out five without reporting anyone.

The Port and Marine Police carried out 53 checks, without reporting anyone as well.